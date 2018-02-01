Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Buyers line up to get behind wheel of first Tesla ABS

Tesla’s first outing in the securitization market was greeted with much fanfare from investors, with the electric car maker pricing its deal on Thursday to huge demand.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 08:15 PM

The draw of the Tesla brand, and the reputation of its founder Elon Musk, made the deal highly attractive to many investors, sources said on Thursday. 

Citi and Deutsche Bank led the $546.1m deal, with the $422.6m ‘A’ notes being priced at 30bp over eurodollar spot forward. The $40.1m ‘B’ ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 5,663.78 18 10.37%
2 Wells Fargo Securities 5,155.79 14 9.44%
3 JPMorgan 4,139.09 13 7.58%
4 Credit Suisse 3,529.43 7 6.46%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 3,280.03 14 6.01%