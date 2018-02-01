Buyers line up to get behind wheel of first Tesla ABS

The draw of the Tesla brand, and the reputation of its founder Elon Musk, made the deal highly attractive to many investors, sources said on Thursday.Citi and Deutsche Bank led the $546.1m deal, with the $422.6m ‘A’ notes being priced at 30bp over eurodollar spot forward. The $40.1m ‘B’ ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.