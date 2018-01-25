Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Sea change at CFPB casts shadow over the 'underbanked' sector

The recent change in the direction of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) announced this month was singled out by participants on a Wednesday panel hosted by LendIt as a worrying development for consumers not served by traditional financial services.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 09:30 PM
Earlier this month, acting director Mick Mulvaney announced a wave of changes for the agency, long touted as a consumer watchdog under the leadership of former director Richard Cordray. Part of Mulvaney’s suggested overhaul includes providing lenders and financial services companies with “more formal rulemaking” and “less ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 5,663.78 18 10.56%
2 Wells Fargo Securities 4,957.41 13 9.24%
3 JPMorgan 4,139.09 13 7.71%
4 Credit Suisse 3,529.43 7 6.58%
5 Morgan Stanley 3,109.75 8 5.80%