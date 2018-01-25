Sea change at CFPB casts shadow over the 'underbanked' sector

Earlier this month, acting director Mick Mulvaney announced a wave of changes for the agency, long touted as a consumer watchdog under the leadership of former director Richard Cordray. Part of Mulvaney’s suggested overhaul includes providing lenders and financial services companies with “more formal rulemaking” and “less ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.