United EETC deal scheduled for take off

United Airlines is adding another deal to the aircraft ABS pipeline, bringing an Enhanced Equipment Trust Certificate (EETC) offering that will finance the acquisition of 16 aircraft.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 07:30 PM

EETC deals are backed by principal and interest payments from a single carrier, and are collateralized by a bankruptcy remote pool of the company’s planes. 

Credit Suisse and Citi are joint structuring agents on the $935.14m offering. Moody’s Investor Service and Fitch Ratings assigned preliminary ratings of Aa3/AA ...

