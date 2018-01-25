United EETC deal scheduled for take off United Airlines is adding another deal to the aircraft ABS pipeline, bringing an Enhanced Equipment Trust Certificate (EETC) offering that will finance the acquisition of 16 aircraft.

EETC deals are backed by principal and interest payments from a single carrier, and are collateralized by a bankruptcy remote pool of the company’s planes. Credit Suisse and Citi are joint structuring agents on the $935.14m offering. Moody’s Investor Service and Fitch Ratings assigned preliminary ratings of Aa3/AA ... Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content. Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period. Free Trial Log in Corporate access To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here. Credit Suisse and Citi are joint structuring agents on the $935.14m offering. Moody’s Investor Service and Fitch Ratings assigned preliminary ratings of Aa3/AA ...