Capita to raise £700m to cut debt as profits, cashflow tumble

Capita, the UK outsourcing services firm which runs London's congestion charge system, has laid out an ambitious turnaround plan including a £700m rights issue, but the stock plummeted as its profits projections fell short of expectations.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 06:15 PM

The company will raise £700m in a new share sale, expected to be completed this summer. Standby underwriting on the transaction is being provided by Citigroup and Goldman Sachs. At the close of trading on Tuesday the market cap had been £2.3bn; by Wednesday's close it was £1.2bn.

