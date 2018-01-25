IFC invests in Central African francs through new currency facility The International Finance Corporation this week announced an investment in CFAfr5bn ($9.0m) of 12 year bonds issued by Caisse Régionale de Refinancement Hypothécaire (CRRH), a regional mortgage refinancing company. The transaction took advantage of a new local currency facility, allowing the IFC to hedge FX risks in the currency. A 15 year bond is expected from CRRH later this year.

