IFC invests in Central African francs through new currency facility

“The notable thing about this investment is that is makes use of a hedging facility, allowing for investment in CFA francs which would have been too risky over the 12 year time scales otherwise,” said Kevin Kime, head of global initiatives and strategy at the IFC’s treasury client ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.