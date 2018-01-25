Watermark
IFC invests in Central African francs through new currency facility

The International Finance Corporation this week announced an investment in CFAfr5bn ($9.0m) of 12 year bonds issued by Caisse Régionale de Refinancement Hypothécaire (CRRH), a regional mortgage refinancing company. The transaction took advantage of a new local currency facility, allowing the IFC to hedge FX risks in the currency. A 15 year bond is expected from CRRH later this year.

  • By William Chambers
  • 04:45 PM
“The notable thing about this investment is that is makes use of a hedging facility, allowing for investment in CFA francs which would have been too risky over the 12 year time scales otherwise,” said Kevin Kime, head of global initiatives and strategy at the IFC’s treasury client ...

