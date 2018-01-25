Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Volatility climbs as S&P 500 loses footing

Volatility on the S&P 500 has surged to its highest point since August last year as the American blue-chip index briefly halted its climb upwards on Tuesday.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 04:30 PM
The Chicago Board Options Exchange's VIX index, which measures volatility on the S&P 500, was at 14% at 4pm on Wednesday, breaking a lower trend of moving between 11% and 12% in recent weeks. The indicator closed at 14.79% on Tuesday, it's highest level since a volatility spike ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 43,240.91 159 8.07%
2 JPMorgan 37,228.77 157 6.94%
3 Goldman Sachs 33,537.28 70 6.26%
4 Barclays 33,005.96 88 6.16%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 27,301.03 97 5.09%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 5,729.50 4 33.58%
2 ING 1,140.87 4 6.69%
2 BNP Paribas 1,140.87 4 6.69%
4 UniCredit 874.74 4 5.13%
5 Citi 841.02 3 4.93%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 1,785.39 6 17.08%
2 Credit Suisse 1,550.25 5 14.83%
3 UBS 1,090.80 4 10.44%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 525.22 4 5.03%
5 BNP Paribas 522.35 4 5.00%