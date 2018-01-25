Watermark
Go to Asia edition

More data required for small biz ABS to thrive — panel

Marketplace lending pros at the Loan Tape Conference in New York said that standardized data will be the gateway to opening up opportunities for securitization in the small business lending sector.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 09:30 PM

Despite the uptick in online loan securitizations, only a small handful of deals have been backed by small business loans due to the fragmented nature of the industry. This makes it challenging to aggregate data for securitizations, speakers said at the conference on Tuesday.

“The market is fragmented ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 3,979.13 14 8.64%
2 JPMorgan 3,941.48 12 8.56%
3 Credit Suisse 3,529.43 7 7.66%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 3,223.91 11 7.00%
5 Morgan Stanley 3,109.75 8 6.75%