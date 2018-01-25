FCA sounds warning bell over interest only loans The Financial Conduct Authority has warned that a considerable portion of UK interest only (IO) mortgage holders are likely to face a repayment shortfall and risk losing their homes. The warning comes weeks after S&P outlined similar concerns.

The FCA says there are currently 1.67m IO loans and part-capital repayment mortgages outstanding in the UK, equating to 17.6% of the whole mortgage market. Based on a review of the top 10 lenders representing 60% of the IO residential mortgage market, the FCA believes a considerable ...