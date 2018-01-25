Watermark
eOne bags £53m to complete Hollywood acquisition

Entertainment One, the Canadian record label and entertainment company has raised £53m, in an accelerated book build, to partly finance its acquisition of the remaining shares in The Mark Gordon Company, the Hollywood production company behind "Saving Private Ryan" in which it already owns a 51% stake.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 04:30 PM

The company sold 17.47m new shares, a 4% capital increase. 

Bookrunners JP Morgan, Investec and RBC Capital Markets launched after the market close on Monday evening following a wallcrossing exercise beforehand that provided coverage on the full deal size.

The sale was priced at 305p, and 2.3% discount to ...

