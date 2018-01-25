PACEfunding set to issue debut residential PACE deal PACEfunding, a California-based residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) finance firm, is looking to drum up interest at next month’s SFIG conference at Las Vegas for its debut securitization.

The deal is expected to be launched immediately following the conference, and could close in March, according to two sources familiar with the offering. The transaction, which will be backed by residential PACE liens, will be privately placed and in the range of $50m, said one of the ... The transaction, which will be backed by residential PACE liens, will be privately placed and in the range of $50m, said one of the ...