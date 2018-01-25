Watermark
Go to Asia edition

PACEfunding set to issue debut residential PACE deal

PACEfunding, a California-based residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) finance firm, is looking to drum up interest at next month’s SFIG conference at Las Vegas for its debut securitization.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 09:15 PM

The deal is expected to be launched immediately following the conference, and could close in March, according to two sources familiar with the offering.

The transaction, which will be backed by residential PACE liens, will be privately placed and in the range of $50m, said one of the ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 3,828.31 13 9.22%
2 JPMorgan 3,760.47 11 9.06%
3 Credit Suisse 2,954.91 6 7.12%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 2,626.61 8 6.33%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,543.81 10 6.13%