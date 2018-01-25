Watermark
Al Rayan markets pioneering UK sukuk securitization

Al Rayan Bank has started marketing Tolkien Funding Sukuk No. 1, the first UK RMBS issue to be structured on Islamic finance principles — one of only a handful of shariah-compliant securitizations ever issued. Standard Chartered, which is arranging the sterling-denominated deal, is targeting traditional UK mortgage investors with the offering.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 06:00 PM

As Islamic law prohibits the charging of interest, Islamic finance involves creating structures which allow a debt-like return — but from participation in a joint economic venture financing real assets. Money itself cannot be the product.

Al Rayan is an entirely Islamic bank, with most of its lending ...

