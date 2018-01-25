Al Rayan markets pioneering UK sukuk securitization Al Rayan Bank has started marketing Tolkien Funding Sukuk No. 1, the first UK RMBS issue to be structured on Islamic finance principles — one of only a handful of shariah-compliant securitizations ever issued. Standard Chartered, which is arranging the sterling-denominated deal, is targeting traditional UK mortgage investors with the offering.

{{errorMessage}} More like this — All news and league table positions for: Standard Chartered Something lighter