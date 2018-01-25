German REIT Alstria launches €200m block

Morgan Stanley and UBS are joint global coordinators and Kempen is a sole lead.
The offering will raise up to €200m and represents about 10% of the company’s total outstanding shares.Along with funding further growth, the share issue will fund the €87.4m acquisition of the two properties ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.