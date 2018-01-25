Watermark
German REIT Alstria launches €200m block

Alstria, the German REIT, is selling up to 15.3m new shares through an accelerated bookbuild, launched on Monday night, to finance the acquisition of two new properties in Hamburg and Stuttgart and the settlement of a convertible bond.

  By Sam Kerr
  • 05:30 PM

Morgan Stanley and UBS are joint global coordinators and Kempen is a sole lead.

The offering will raise up to €200m and represents about 10% of the company’s total outstanding shares.

Along with funding further growth, the share issue will fund the €87.4m acquisition of the two properties ...

