Scientific Games runs for euros in ‘well behaved’ high yield market US lottery and gaming group Scientific Games International will offer its first euro bonds on Tuesday, in a European high yield market that bankers describe as ready and steady for borrowers.

From Las Vegas, Scientific Games is bringing the largest euro bond offering in the European high yield market so far this week. It will roadshow on Tuesday and Wednesday in London for €325m of senior secured notes and a €250m senior unsecured tranche. Expected ratings from Moody's ...