GlobalCapital Americas Derivatives Awards 2018: the nominees

Nominations were decided through a combination of research and market feedback, to determine the highest achievers in the Americas derivatives markets of the last 12 months. GlobalCapital will unveil the winners at a gala dinner in New York in May.

Applications are now open for pitches, which an editorial panel will decide the winners from.

The awards celebrate the companies, services and products that have improved the US, Canadian and Latin American derivatives markets over the last year. For 2018, we are introducing a new bank category to recognise the achievements of corporate solutions bankers.

When choosing the winners, GlobalCapital will consider technological innovation, commitment to new markets, efficiency and liquidity, as well as efforts to improve market stability, and client guidance and advocacy.

Americas Derivatives

House of the Year

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

BNP Paribas

Credit Suisse

Citi

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

UBS

Canada Derivatives House of the Year

Bank of Montreal

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

RBC Capital Markets

TD Securities

Latin America Derivatives

House of the Year

BBVA

BNP Paribas

JP Morgan

Santander

Equity Derivatives House of the Year

BNP Paribas

Citi

JP Morgan

Morgan Stanley

Société Générale

UBS

Citadel Securities

XTX Markets

Credit Derivatives House of the Year

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Barclays

BNP Paribas

Citi

Credit Suisse

JP Morgan

Citadel Securities

FX Derivatives House of the Year

Barclays

Citi

HSBC

JP Morgan

UBS

Wells Fargo Securities

XTX Markets

Interest Rate Derivatives

House of the Year

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

BNP Paribas

Credit Suisse

Deutsche Bank

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Société Générale

Citadel Securities

Structured Products House of the Year

BNP Paribas

Credit Suisse

JP Morgan

Morgan Stanley

Société Générale

UBS

Volatility derivatives bank of the year

BNP Paribas

Citi

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Morgan Stanley

Société Générale

UBS

Research and Strategy House of the Year

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Citi

JP Morgan

Société Générale

UBS

Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Citi

Credit Suisse

Morgan Stanley

JP Morgan

Société Générale

Electronic Platform of the Year

Credit Suisse

Barclays

HSBC

JP Morgan

Morgan Stanley

Société Générale

UBS

Corporate Solutions Provider of the Year

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Morgan Stanley

TD Securities

Wells Fargo Securities

Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year – Overall

Citadel Securities

Jump Trading

Susquehanna International Group

XTX Markets

Asset Manager of the Year

BlackRock

State Street

Vanguard

PIMCO

Fidelity

Hedge Fund of the Year

Citadel

Egerton

Lone Pine

TCI Fund Management

Viking

Americas Law Firm of the Year

— Overall

Allen & Overy

Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft

Davis Polk & Wardwell

Clifford Chance

Linklaters

Mayer Brown

Morrison & Foerster

US Law Firm of the Year — Regulatory

Allen & Overy

Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft

Clifford Chance

Davis Polk & Wardwell

Linklaters

Mayer Brown

Morrison & Foerster

US Law Firm of the Year — Transactions

Allen & Overy

Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft

Clifford Chance

Davis Polk & Wardwell

Linklaters

Mayer Brown

Morrison & Foerster

Canada Law Firm of the Year

— Regulatory

Blakes Cassels & Graydon

Borden Ladner Gervais

Osler Hoskin & Harcourt

Stikeman Elliott

Canada Law Firm

of the Year — Transactions

Blakes Cassels & Graydon

Borden Ladner Gervais

Osler Hoskin & Harcourt

Stikeman Elliott

Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year

Bloomberg

ICE Data Services

IHS Markit

NEX

Numerix

Tullett Prebon Information

Thomson Reuters

Risk Management, Pricing and Valuation Provider of the Year

ICE Data Services

IHS Markit

NEX

Numerix

Tullett Prebon Information

Index Product Creator and Developer of the Year

FTSE Russell

IHS Markit

MSCI

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Stoxx

Index Administration and Benchmark Services Provider of the Year

Bloomberg

IHS Markit

Intercontinental Exchange

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Interdealer Broker of the Year

BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)

Tullett Prebon

ICAP

Tradition

Equity Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year

BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)

Tullett Prebon

ICAP

Tradition

FX Derivatives Interdealer Broker

of the Year

BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)

Tullett Prebon

ICAP

Tradition

Interest Rate Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year

BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)

Tullett Prebon

ICAP

Tradition

Credit Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year

BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)

Creditex

Tullett Prebon

ICAP

Tradition

Swap Execution Facility of the Year – CLOB

BGC

NEX

Tullett Prebon

ICAP (IGDL)

Tradeweb DW

Tradition

Swap Execution Facility of the Year – RFQ

Bloomberg

Thomson Reuters

Tradeweb Markets

TrueEX

360T

Swap Execution Facility of the Year – Overall

NEX

Tullett Prebon

ICAP (IGDL)

Tradeweb Markets

Tradition

TrueEX

Compression service of the year

Capitalab (BGC Partners)

CME Group

LCH

TriOptima

SEF compression/ compaction service of the year

Bloomberg

Tradeweb Markets

trueEX

Derivatives Clearing House

of the Year

CME Group

ICE Clear

LCH

Derivatives Exchange of the Year

Chicago Board Options Exchange

CME Group

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)