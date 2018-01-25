GlobalCapital Americas Derivatives Awards 2018: the nominees

Nominations were decided through a combination of research and market feedback, to determine the highest achievers in the Americas derivatives markets of the last 12 months. GlobalCapital will unveil the winners at a gala dinner in New York in May.
Applications are now open for pitches, which an editorial panel will decide the winners from.
The awards celebrate the companies, services and products that have improved the US, Canadian and Latin American derivatives markets over the last year. For 2018, we are introducing a new bank category to recognise the achievements of corporate solutions bankers.
When choosing the winners, GlobalCapital will consider technological innovation, commitment to new markets, efficiency and liquidity, as well as efforts to improve market stability, and client guidance and advocacy.
Americas Derivatives
House of the Year
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
BNP Paribas
Credit Suisse
Citi
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
UBS
Canada Derivatives House of the Year
Bank of Montreal
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
RBC Capital Markets
TD Securities
Latin America Derivatives
House of the Year
BBVA
BNP Paribas
JP Morgan
Santander
Equity Derivatives House of the Year
BNP Paribas
Citi
JP Morgan
Morgan Stanley
Société Générale
UBS
Citadel Securities
XTX Markets
Credit Derivatives House of the Year
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Barclays
BNP Paribas
Citi
Credit Suisse
JP Morgan
Citadel Securities
FX Derivatives House of the Year
Barclays
Citi
HSBC
JP Morgan
UBS
Wells Fargo Securities
XTX Markets
Interest Rate Derivatives
House of the Year
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
BNP Paribas
Credit Suisse
Deutsche Bank
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Société Générale
Citadel Securities
Structured Products House of the Year
BNP Paribas
Credit Suisse
JP Morgan
Morgan Stanley
Société Générale
UBS
Volatility derivatives bank of the year
BNP Paribas
Citi
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Morgan Stanley
Société Générale
UBS
Research and Strategy House of the Year
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Citi
JP Morgan
Société Générale
UBS
Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Citi
Credit Suisse
Morgan Stanley
JP Morgan
Société Générale
Electronic Platform of the Year
Credit Suisse
Barclays
HSBC
JP Morgan
Morgan Stanley
Société Générale
UBS
Corporate Solutions Provider of the Year
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Morgan Stanley
TD Securities
Wells Fargo Securities
Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year – Overall
Citadel Securities
Jump Trading
Susquehanna International Group
XTX Markets
Asset Manager of the Year
BlackRock
State Street
Vanguard
PIMCO
Fidelity
Hedge Fund of the Year
Citadel
Egerton
Lone Pine
TCI Fund Management
Viking
Americas Law Firm of the Year
— Overall
Allen & Overy
Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft
Davis Polk & Wardwell
Clifford Chance
Linklaters
Mayer Brown
Morrison & Foerster
US Law Firm of the Year — Regulatory
Allen & Overy
Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft
Clifford Chance
Davis Polk & Wardwell
Linklaters
Mayer Brown
Morrison & Foerster
US Law Firm of the Year — Transactions
Allen & Overy
Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft
Clifford Chance
Davis Polk & Wardwell
Linklaters
Mayer Brown
Morrison & Foerster
Canada Law Firm of the Year
— Regulatory
Blakes Cassels & Graydon
Borden Ladner Gervais
Osler Hoskin & Harcourt
Stikeman Elliott
Canada Law Firm
of the Year — Transactions
Blakes Cassels & Graydon
Borden Ladner Gervais
Osler Hoskin & Harcourt
Stikeman Elliott
Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year
Bloomberg
ICE Data Services
IHS Markit
NEX
Numerix
Tullett Prebon Information
Thomson Reuters
Risk Management, Pricing and Valuation Provider of the Year
ICE Data Services
IHS Markit
NEX
Numerix
Tullett Prebon Information
Index Product Creator and Developer of the Year
FTSE Russell
IHS Markit
MSCI
S&P Dow Jones Indices
Stoxx
Index Administration and Benchmark Services Provider of the Year
Bloomberg
IHS Markit
Intercontinental Exchange
S&P Dow Jones Indices
Interdealer Broker of the Year
BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)
Tullett Prebon
ICAP
Tradition
Equity Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year
BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)
Tullett Prebon
ICAP
Tradition
FX Derivatives Interdealer Broker
of the Year
BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)
Tullett Prebon
ICAP
Tradition
Interest Rate Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year
BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)
Tullett Prebon
ICAP
Tradition
Credit Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year
BGC Partners (BGC/GFI)
Creditex
Tullett Prebon
ICAP
Tradition
Swap Execution Facility of the Year – CLOB
BGC
NEX
Tullett Prebon
ICAP (IGDL)
Tradeweb DW
Tradition
Swap Execution Facility of the Year – RFQ
Bloomberg
Thomson Reuters
Tradeweb Markets
TrueEX
360T
Swap Execution Facility of the Year – Overall
NEX
Tullett Prebon
ICAP (IGDL)
Tradeweb Markets
Tradition
TrueEX
Compression service of the year
Capitalab (BGC Partners)
CME Group
LCH
TriOptima
SEF compression/ compaction service of the year
Bloomberg
Tradeweb Markets
trueEX
Derivatives Clearing House
of the Year
CME Group
ICE Clear
LCH
Derivatives Exchange of the Year
Chicago Board Options Exchange
CME Group
Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)