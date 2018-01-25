Watermark
Cabei returns to Swiss francs after rates rise

Swiss investors have welcomed the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (Cabei) back after a year-long absence. The borrower decided to raise bonds in Swiss francs after a steady rise in Swiss interest rates through January.

Leads BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse priced the Sfr200m ($213.4m) September 2024 bonds at 17bp over mid-swaps, to yield 0.314%, on Friday morning. The trade was some 5bp inside Cabei’s Swiss franc curve.

There were roughly 30 investors participating in Cabei’s trade on Friday — the majority of which were asset ...

