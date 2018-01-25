India Exim tap dances around price to secure $1bn

India Exim typically enjoys the attention of investors globally as it acts as a proxy borrower for the Indian government. It is also a rare 144A name eligible for JP Morgan’s Emerging Market Bond Index, an index of dollar-denominated sovereign bonds sold by certain emerging market countries....
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.