Cifi taps equity-linked market for $357m CB

The Chinese property developer took the chance on Thursday to add some capital to its coffers to repay debt. It appointed Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley as global co-ordinators and bookrunners for the transaction. Haitong International was also a bookrunner.The deal comprised an offer of a 363 ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.