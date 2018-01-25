Petrobras jumps on Lula verdict love-in to clinch zero concession Brazilian state-owned oil giant Petrobras, the most prolific dollar issuer in emerging markets, returned to the bond markets on Thursday with a flat to negative new issue concession amid overwhelming appetite for paper.

Petrobras had been weighing up a new deal since the beginning of the year at least, and was understood to have been planning to return to markets next Monday, January 30. But Wednesday's decision by a Brazilian court to uphold a corruption conviction against former president Lula triggered a