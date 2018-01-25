Watermark
Go to Asia edition

MSU powers tighter in busy Argentina week

Three Argentine companies sold dollar deals this week to bring welcome new supply to EM investor portfolios but it was a familiar story on pricing as even the duo of debut issuers in the market offered slim pickings in terms of concession.

  • By Oliver West
  • 25 Jan 2018
After wrapping up a roadshow on Wednesday, debut borrower MSU Energy brought arguably the most intriguing deal as it announced a $600m seven year non-call four senior secured trade on Thursday morning.

Leads Citi, Itaú and JP Morgan received more than $3bn of orders, according to one EM bond ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 9,484.58 29 12.20%
2 HSBC 8,990.02 34 11.56%
3 Deutsche Bank 7,393.90 19 9.51%
4 JPMorgan 5,237.35 18 6.74%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 4,901.87 28 6.31%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 4,569.20 8 17.94%
2 HSBC 4,276.74 6 16.79%
3 Deutsche Bank 4,144.09 3 16.27%
4 JPMorgan 2,812.07 8 11.04%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,857.56 8 7.29%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 25 Jan 2018
1 Citi 3,402.03 8 18.75%
2 Standard Chartered Bank 2,346.64 5 12.94%
3 HSBC 2,253.75 3 12.42%
4 Deutsche Bank 1,703.96 4 9.39%
5 JPMorgan 1,507.04 3 8.31%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 ING 3,668.64 29 9.01%
2 UniCredit 3,440.98 25 8.45%
3 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 3,156.55 13 7.75%
4 Credit Suisse 2,801.35 8 6.88%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,478.18 21 6.09%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 250.31 10 12.23%
2 Standard Chartered Bank 126.67 2 6.19%
3 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 81.25 1 3.97%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 81.25 1 3.97%
3 Morgan Stanley 81.25 1 3.97%