UBS and Belfius trades indicate AT1 rally still has oomph The ski slope trajectory of additional tier one (AT1) coupon levels continued this week with UBS and Belfius locking in ultra-tight prices. And with investors keen on the credit fundamentals of banks and the relative value the AT1 product offers, the dynamics behind the rally still have steam.

