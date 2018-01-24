CLO floodgates open with more loan repricing on the horizon

Six managers — Credit Suisse Asset Management, CIFC, Och-Ziff, DoubleLine, Aegon US Investment Management and Marathon — have been shopping new deals this week.The CLO market so far has been dominated by refinancing and reset transactions, with managers and equity investors keen to reprice the debt in ...
