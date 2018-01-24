CLO floodgates open with more loan repricing on the horizon A burst of new CLOs has emerged in the primary market, with six new deals being marketed this week. Managers have been rushing to close refinancing and reset deals in the first weeks of the year, as JP Morgan analysts warn of a resurgence of loan repricing activity ahead.

Six managers — Credit Suisse Asset Management, CIFC, Och-Ziff, DoubleLine, Aegon US Investment Management and Marathon — have been shopping new deals this week.