Watermark
Go to Asia edition

HSBC hires credit trader

Former Citi credit trader James Duffy will be joining HSBC in London to trade financials single name credit default swaps.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 06:00 PM

Duffy's full title will be director in financial CDS trading and he will report to Greg Sadler, head of financials credit trading.

Duffy worked at Citi for more than seven years, according to his LinkedIn profile.  


...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 35,106.76 122 7.85%
2 JPMorgan 30,256.65 110 6.77%
3 Barclays 29,969.05 73 6.70%
4 Goldman Sachs 28,948.54 58 6.48%
5 Deutsche Bank 24,623.55 77 5.51%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 5,729.50 4 34.37%
2 ING 1,140.87 4 6.84%
2 BNP Paribas 1,140.87 4 6.84%
4 Citi 841.02 3 5.04%
5 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 811.02 2 4.86%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 1,607.28 5 19.42%
2 Credit Suisse 1,301.65 4 15.73%
3 UBS 970.80 3 11.73%
4 BNP Paribas 522.35 4 6.31%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 444.17 3 5.37%