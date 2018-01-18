Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Tikehau arranges unitranche tap for cross-border buyout

Terratest, the Spanish geotechnical engineering business, has acquired US construction consultancy GeoStructures with funding from Tikehau IM.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 05:00 PM

Tikehau IM, the private debt lender of Tikehau Capital, has provided Terratest with a €14.4m unitranche add-on to support the transaction, it said on Wednesday. The new tranche was marketed to institutional and private investors.

Tikehau’s relationship with Terratest began in May last year, when it ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 30,388.71 99 8.59%
2 BNP Paribas 22,584.97 136 6.38%
3 Deutsche Bank 18,200.29 101 5.14%
4 Goldman Sachs 18,053.38 75 5.10%
5 HSBC 16,133.53 101 4.56%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 553.99 4 8.64%
2 Credit Suisse 511.12 5 7.97%
3 BNP Paribas 472.73 3 7.37%
4 Barclays 413.98 4 6.46%
5 JPMorgan 409.23 3 6.38%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 2,178.82 15 9.04%
2 Citi 2,162.31 17 8.97%
3 Morgan Stanley 2,088.85 13 8.66%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,613.71 16 6.69%
5 Deutsche Bank 1,550.60 9 6.43%