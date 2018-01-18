Watermark
RMBS investors reach for yield

Demand for the most junior tranches of UK RMBS Fleet 2018-1 jumped on Wednesday, even as spreads tightened, in contrast to price sensitivity in the senior tranches. At the same time, Clydesdale has shown in its latest Lanark RMBS deal that the cost advantage compared to covered bonds has improved.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 05:15 PM

The ‘A’, ‘B’,’C’ and ‘D’ classes of London Wall Capital’s Fleet 2018-1 RMBS were priced at 72bp, 100bp, 140bp and 180bp respectively.  

Demand for the £265.032m A class notes stood at £477m when spreads were guided at 72bp-75bp, but since the latest revision almost £80m of demand ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 2,384.00 8 11.97%
2 JPMorgan 1,441.26 6 7.24%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,369.03 6 6.87%
4 Mizuho 1,358.38 4 6.82%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,292.64 1 6.49%