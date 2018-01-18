Eight central banks form network to green the financial system

The group, called the Central Banks' and Supervisors' Network for Greening the Financial System, was announced in December in Paris, as part of the One Plane Summit called by French president Emmanuel Macron. Its first full meeting will be this week.The founding participants are the Banco de Mexico, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.