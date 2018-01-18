Watermark
Italo offers unique European competitive high speed rail play in IPO

Italo, the private Italian operator of high speed trains founded by a former chairman of Ferrari, has announced its intention to float on Borsa Italiana, offering investors a “unique” opportunity to play the high speed rail market in Europe, according to a banker involved.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 04:30 PM

The IPO consists of a 35% to 40% share placement from Italo's major shareholders, including Intesa Sanpaolo, plus a 15% greenshoe. The deal is expected to be launched in February. 

Banca Imi, Barclays, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs are global coordinators, UniCredit bookrunner. Rothschild is adviser to the ...

