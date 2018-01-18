Providence looks to sell chunk of Masmovil

The private equity firm has mandated JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank and is selling the shares through its Luxembourg-based affiliate PLT VIII MAS.
The shares of Masmovil closed at €92.5 a share in Madrid on Monday. At that price the 2.2m shares are worth €203.5m.According to a ...
