Saudi Electricity scores its largest loan for $2.6bn

Citi, MUFG, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, Mizuho, Natixis, SMBC and Standard Chartered were the banks on the facility, signed on Thursday.The company’s chief executive, Ziyad Bin Mohammed Al-Shiha, said in a statement that the loan was “significantly oversubscribed”, which ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.