Saudi Electricity scores its largest loan for $2.6bn

Saudi Electricity Co (SEC) has signed its biggest ever syndicated loan, for $2.6bn, with a club of eight banks, after tapping the same banks for $1.75bn last year. The loan is an unsecured one year bridge facility.

  • By Bianca Boorer
  • 01:15 PM

Citi, MUFG, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, Mizuho, Natixis, SMBC and Standard Chartered were the banks on the facility, signed on Thursday.

The company’s chief executive, Ziyad Bin Mohammed Al-Shiha, said in a statement that the loan was “significantly oversubscribed”, which ...

