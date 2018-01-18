Watermark
Polyus issues $250m CB after Fosun deal fails

Polyus Gold, Russia’s largest gold producer, launched a $250m convertible bond on Friday, just a day after issuing a separate mandate for a new Eurobond. The books are covered and closed at 12.45 London time.

  By Sam Kerr
  01:00 PM

JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Sberbank are bookrunners on the CB, being issued by Polyus Finance, guaranteed by Polyus and Polyus Krasnoyarsk.

The deal comes seven months after Polyus obtained a London listing of global depositary receipts with a $856m follow-on offering in June. The shares are trading 16.8% ...

