Polyus issues $250m CB after Fosun deal fails Polyus Gold, Russia’s largest gold producer, launched a $250m convertible bond on Friday, just a day after issuing a separate mandate for a new Eurobond. The books are covered and closed at 12.45 London time.

JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Sberbank are bookrunners on the CB, being issued by Polyus Finance, guaranteed by Polyus and Polyus Krasnoyarsk. The deal comes seven months after Polyus obtained a London listing of global depositary receipts with a $856m follow-on offering in June. The shares are trading 16.8% ... The deal comes seven months after Polyus obtained a London listing of global depositary receipts with a $856m follow-on offering in June. The shares are trading 16.8% ...