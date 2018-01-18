Polyus issues $250m CB after Fosun deal fails

JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Sberbank are bookrunners on the CB, being issued by Polyus Finance, guaranteed by Polyus and Polyus Krasnoyarsk.The deal comes seven months after Polyus obtained a London listing of global depositary receipts with a $856m follow-on offering in June. The shares are trading 16.8% ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.