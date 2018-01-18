Watermark
Go to Asia edition

First timer Petkim puts out 'punchy' price talk

Turkish petrochemical manufacturer and debut issuer Petkim Petrokimya Holding was marketing a five year bond at what one rival banker called a “punchy” starting point on Friday.

  • By Virginia Furness
  • 12:00 PM

Global co-ordinators Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan put out guidance for the five year non-call three dollar bond at 6.25% area on Friday morning.

“It’s going to be a tough crowd given where the banks are trading, they’ll need to pay up proper,” said one ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 8,563.70 22 14.58%
2 HSBC 7,832.21 25 13.34%
3 Deutsche Bank 6,701.74 14 11.41%
4 JPMorgan 4,850.50 14 8.26%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,611.95 12 4.45%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 4,285.53 5 18.71%
2 Deutsche Bank 3,977.43 2 17.36%
3 HSBC 3,768.59 4 16.45%
4 JPMorgan 2,812.07 8 12.28%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,683.06 6 7.35%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 3,236.25 7 10.30%
2 HSBC 2,253.75 3 7.17%
3 Deutsche Bank 1,703.96 4 5.42%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 1,518.77 3 4.83%
5 JPMorgan 1,341.27 2 4.27%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 ING 3,668.64 29 9.07%
2 UniCredit 3,440.98 25 8.50%
3 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 3,156.55 13 7.80%
4 Credit Suisse 2,801.35 8 6.92%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,478.18 21 6.12%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Jan 2018
1 AXIS Bank 77.43 3 24.06%
2 Standard Chartered Bank 45.42 1 14.11%
2 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 45.42 1 14.11%
2 CITIC Securities 45.42 1 14.11%
5 Trust Investment Advisors 31.87 2 9.90%