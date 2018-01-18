First timer Petkim puts out 'punchy' price talk

Global co-ordinators Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan put out guidance for the five year non-call three dollar bond at 6.25% area on Friday morning.“It’s going to be a tough crowd given where the banks are trading, they’ll need to pay up proper,” said one ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.