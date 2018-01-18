Watermark
Second time lucky for Fibabanka senior bond

Fibabanka has launched its $300m five year senior unsecured bond at 6%, with leads having built a book of just under $500m for the bond, which had been postponed from October.

  • By Francesca Young
  • 05:30 PM

Bank ABC, Citi, ICBC Standard Bank and Standard Chartered Bank, the same four banks that were on the deal in October before it was delayed, held an investor call on Wednesday morning in London for the bond.

Fibabanka has $300m of 7.75% 2027 subordinated bonds ...

