Houlihan Lokey eyes global prize after Quayle Munro acquisition

Houlihan Lokey has started 2018 in expansionary mode with the purchase on Monday of UK-based boutique Quayle Munro, its third big acquisition in less than three years.The acquisition of Quayle Munro helps to round out the US firm's European presence. In 2015 it bought McQueen, a UK-based ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.