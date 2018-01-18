Watermark
How Trump broke the repo market

Banks tried to prevent a repeat of 2016 year-end collateral market chaos but trading choked on huge spreads again. And this time, it was for a reason unexpected: Trump.

  • By Nell Mackenzie
  • 18 Jan 2018

The US tax reform bill, passed on December 20, left no incentive for huge American corporates to continue to hoard what has been an estimated $2tr of cash overseas, and so dollars flew back home for the holidays and left the repo markets reeling. 

This year-end crunch, recorded ...

