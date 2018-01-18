Watermark
Go to Asia edition

ESMA ponders crypto CFD ban, consults on complex retail derivs

The European Securities and Markets Authority on Thursday kept up the pressure on providers of complex retail derivatives products by announcing a short consultation on crack-down measures, including a potential ban on cryptocurrency contracts for difference.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 03:00 PM
The pan-European securities watchdog said that it was looking into leverage limits ranging from 5:1 to 1:1 on initial margin posted for cryptocurrency CFDs, or even potentially banning them for use by retail customers altogether. These CFDs deliver an open-ended payout dependent on the performance of the underlying ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 24,891.71 88 7.80%
2 JPMorgan 23,552.91 80 7.38%
3 Barclays 22,049.34 45 6.91%
4 Goldman Sachs 17,809.03 44 5.58%
5 HSBC 17,636.79 61 5.53%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 48,528.41 214 6.32%
2 Deutsche Bank 44,075.51 161 5.74%
3 BNP Paribas 41,452.79 240 5.40%
4 JPMorgan 37,278.65 134 4.85%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 36,258.27 187 4.72%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 1,607.28 5 23.24%
2 Credit Suisse 1,301.65 4 18.82%
3 UBS 970.80 3 14.04%
4 BNP Paribas 522.35 4 7.55%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 444.17 3 6.42%