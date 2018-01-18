Watermark
GKN claims Melrose’s takeover bid ‘misleading’

UK engineering group GKN slapped down the claims made in a hostile takeover bid by industrial conglomerate Melrose on Thursday, leaving loans bankers facing a long wait before they find out if debt will be needed to fund the deal.

  • By Ralph Sinclair
  • 02:45 PM

Melrose offered around £7.4bn for GKN on Wednesday with loans bankers expecting their desks would have to provide a big portion of that total.

That led GKN to counter on Thursday morning with its own comments that Melrose’s offer included “misleading statements”.

There is contention around ...

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 6,050.66 19 16.81%
2 Wells Fargo Securities 4,347.24 16 12.08%
3 JPMorgan 4,063.95 13 11.29%
4 Citi 3,631.94 11 10.09%
5 BMO Capital Markets 2,540.39 5 7.06%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 5,140.74 13 10.18%
2 First Abu Dhabi Bank 4,461.18 18 8.84%
3 Citi 3,695.25 11 7.32%
4 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 3,682.12 11 7.29%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 3,647.08 20 7.23%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 30,388.71 99 8.62%
2 BNP Paribas 22,463.54 135 6.38%
3 Deutsche Bank 17,970.47 100 5.10%
4 Goldman Sachs 17,954.81 74 5.10%
5 HSBC 16,143.35 101 4.58%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 48,528.41 214 6.32%
2 Deutsche Bank 44,075.51 161 5.74%
3 BNP Paribas 41,452.79 240 5.40%
4 JPMorgan 37,278.65 134 4.85%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 36,258.27 187 4.72%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%