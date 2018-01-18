GKN claims Melrose’s takeover bid ‘misleading’

Melrose offered around £7.4bn for GKN on Wednesday with loans bankers expecting their desks would have to provide a big portion of that total.
That led GKN to counter on Thursday morning with its own comments that Melrose’s offer included “misleading statements”.There is contention around ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.