Cineworld launches $6.6bn financing package for Regal takeover

On Wednesday, Cineworld launched a $4bn term loan and £1.7bn rights issue to back its acquisition of Regal, the second biggest cinema operator in the US.

  • By David Bell
  • 17 Jan 2018

Cineworld will meet investors in London on Thursday and New York next Monday to discuss the financing of its acquisition of Regal Entertainment Group.

The firm is looking to raise $4.01bn (£3bn) through a seven year cov-lite term loan ‘B’, with up to $1bn equivalent to be split ...

