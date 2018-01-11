Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Aussie dollar market keeps on hopping

There have been high levels of issuance in the long end of the Aussie dollar curve this week, with a trade from KfW on Wednesday taking advantage of an increase in demand.

  • By William Chambers
  • 05:15 PM
KfW sold an A$100m ($79.8m) tap of its March 2028 bond through Nomura and RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday at mid-swaps plus 46bp. The note was priced tighter than the last tap of the line, on January 5, which came at swaps plus 47bp. This week's ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 4,124.57 4 6.43%
2 Citi 3,544.03 6 5.52%
3 NatWest Markets 3,044.30 2 4.75%
4 Goldman Sachs 2,534.37 4 3.95%
5 Barclays 2,461.72 2 3.84%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 7,345.04 5 14.82%
2 Deutsche Bank 6,126.48 5 12.36%
3 Goldman Sachs 5,848.17 7 11.80%
4 Citi 5,642.73 5 11.38%
5 JPMorgan 4,286.54 5 8.65%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 6,807.21 6 11.26%
2 JPMorgan 6,071.58 8 10.04%
3 Credit Agricole CIB 6,037.95 6 9.99%
4 Goldman Sachs 5,036.65 5 8.33%
5 Citi 5,011.57 14 8.29%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 11,669.62 35 9.30%
2 Citi 11,390.81 28 9.07%
3 Goldman Sachs 10,884.83 12 8.67%
4 HSBC 8,871.46 11 7.07%
5 Barclays 8,770.21 9 6.99%