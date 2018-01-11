Watermark
Go to Asia edition

CMBS set to surge after slow start

A typically slow start for US CMBS has led to spreads tightening in the secondary market, though the primary pipeline is bracing for a surge of new issuance.

  • By David Bell
  • 04:30 PM

Spread tightening in the ‘A-S’ tranche of non-agency CMBS has outstripped investment grade corporate debt since the start of the year, said Wells Fargo on Tuesday.

‘A-S’ spreads have crept in by 11bp, compared with 7bp of tightening in in investment grade corporate bonds.

“The ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 1,505.59 4 23.31%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,292.64 1 20.01%
2 Rabobank 1,292.64 1 20.01%
4 BNP Paribas 598.25 2 9.26%
5 TD Securities Inc 241.54 1 3.74%