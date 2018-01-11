Watermark
Ex-Barclays FX head indicted for front-running

Barclays’s former New York head of FX trading, Robert Bogucki, was charged this week with allegedly “front-running” a £6bn options trade to be executed by technology company Hewlett-Packard in 2011.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 04:15 PM


Bogucki, 45, faces one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and six counts of wire fraud.

The Department of Justice alleged that Bogucki, one London-based FX trader described as “co-conspirator one” and other “agents of Barclays” used confidential information to make trades intended reduce the value of ...

