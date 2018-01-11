Ex-Barclays FX head indicted for front-running

Bogucki, 45, faces one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and six counts of wire fraud.The Department of Justice alleged that Bogucki, one London-based FX trader described as “co-conspirator one” and other “agents of Barclays” used confidential information to make trades intended reduce the value of ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.