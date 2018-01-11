Second Taptica International block attracts 40 orders Taptica International, the London-listed Israeli digital marketing solutions company, has raised £21.8m to finance future M&A after its share sale attracted substantial demand. The deal also provided an opportunity for its investors to monetise some of their investment in the company.

Bookrunners Berenberg and FinnCap launched the sale after the market close in London on Monday evening. The deal consisted of a total of 8.65m shares, including 5m new shares and another 1.65m shares sold by MTD PTE Ltd, a vehicle for Hagai Tal, CEO and Director of ...