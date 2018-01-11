Second Taptica International block attracts 40 orders

Bookrunners Berenberg and FinnCap launched the sale after the market close in London on Monday evening.The deal consisted of a total of 8.65m shares, including 5m new shares and another 1.65m shares sold by MTD PTE Ltd, a vehicle for Hagai Tal, CEO and Director of ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.