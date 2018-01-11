Watermark
Go to Asia edition

World Bank lines up in hot sterling market

The World Bank is set to become the latest public sector borrower to visit the sterling market, following the European Investment Bank’s £1bn trade on Tuesday.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 05:15 PM

World Bank mandated Barclays, HSBC and NatWest Markets to run the books for a December 2022 benchmark, targeting £500m. Leads offered price guidance of 27bp area over the 1.75% September 2022 Gilt.

The trade comes on the heels of an EIB £1bn three year. Leads ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 3,125.51 3 6.77%
2 Barclays 2,461.72 2 5.33%
3 Citi 2,295.51 5 4.97%
4 NatWest Markets 1,795.79 1 3.89%
4 Intesa Sanpaolo SpA 1,795.79 1 3.89%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 7,345.04 5 14.88%
2 Deutsche Bank 6,126.48 5 12.41%
3 Goldman Sachs 5,848.17 7 11.85%
4 Citi 5,642.73 5 11.43%
5 JPMorgan 4,286.54 5 8.68%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 6,654.29 5 7.00%
2 JPMorgan 4,728.28 6 4.98%
3 UniCredit 4,581.06 5 4.82%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 4,509.26 4 4.75%
5 Goldman Sachs 3,813.29 4 4.01%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 9,709.07 26 8.93%
2 Goldman Sachs 9,661.46 11 8.88%
3 JPMorgan 9,661.37 19 8.88%
4 HSBC 8,871.46 11 8.16%
5 Barclays 8,617.29 8 7.92%