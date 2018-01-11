World Bank lines up in hot sterling market

World Bank mandated Barclays, HSBC and NatWest Markets to run the books for a December 2022 benchmark, targeting £500m. Leads offered price guidance of 27bp area over the 1.75% September 2022 Gilt.The trade comes on the heels of an EIB £1bn three year. Leads ...
