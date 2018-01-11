Watermark
Go to Asia edition

HY investors welcome riskier deals, but remain picky

High yield borrowers are roadshowing €3bn of mostly lower rated bonds this week. Although there is appetite for riskier paper, investors say, demand is expected to be idiosyncratic.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 04:00 PM

Since Monday, four issuers have offered €2bn and £840m of notes with B2 and B3 ratings, including a £150m second lien tranche. They are Selecta, the food vending machine group, consumer debt firm Lowell, and UK retail businesses Matalan and PureGym.

“This pipeline for January picks up ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 30,388.71 99 8.62%
2 BNP Paribas 22,463.54 135 6.38%
3 Deutsche Bank 17,970.47 100 5.10%
4 Goldman Sachs 17,954.81 74 5.10%
5 HSBC 16,143.35 101 4.58%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 327.97 2 10.84%
2 JPMorgan 315.65 2 10.43%
2 Goldman Sachs 315.65 2 10.43%
4 Citi 266.00 2 8.79%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 226.61 2 7.49%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 941.02 8 8.61%
2 JPMorgan 860.42 6 7.87%
3 Citi 822.27 6 7.52%
4 Morgan Stanley 766.25 5 7.01%
5 BNP Paribas 559.52 3 5.12%