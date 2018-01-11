Daytime B&M block finishes multiple times covered Clayton Dubilier & Rice seized the opportunity to sell the last of its shares in B&M European Value Retail, the UK discount retailer, on Friday, after the company posted strong Christmas results.

Goldman Sachs, the bookrunner, launched the block sale of 49.1m shares shortly after 2pm in London, with price guidance of 402p to market. The shares had closed at 397p on Thursday night, but rose on Friday after the results and were trading stably at around 409p for much of ...