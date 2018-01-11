Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Telefonica nine year deal connects with investors

Expectations for a busy week in the investment grade corporate market were maintained despite only Telefonica taking advantage of good primary conditions on Monday, as it sold a benchmark nine year bond in euros.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 04:15 PM

The Spanish telecoms company sold a €1.25bn 10.25 year deal in September. The January 2028 maturity of that bond made the company look away from a 10 year trade this time and a nine year maturity was decided upon.

Leads Banca IMI, Bank of ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4,392.40 20 6.94%
2 HSBC 4,066.94 23 6.43%
3 Morgan Stanley 3,497.41 14 5.53%
4 BNP Paribas 3,418.95 13 5.40%
5 Citi 3,211.81 21 5.08%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 2,219.30 7 12.00%
2 UniCredit 1,892.23 6 10.23%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,432.51 5 7.75%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,411.01 4 7.63%
5 ING 1,374.07 4 7.43%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 327.97 2 10.84%
2 JPMorgan 315.65 2 10.43%
2 Goldman Sachs 315.65 2 10.43%
4 Citi 266.00 2 8.79%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 226.61 2 7.49%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 941.02 8 8.61%
2 JPMorgan 860.42 6 7.87%
3 Citi 822.27 6 7.52%
4 Morgan Stanley 766.25 5 7.01%
5 BNP Paribas 559.52 3 5.12%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 2,219.30 7 11.30%
2 UniCredit 1,892.23 6 9.63%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,432.51 5 7.29%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,411.01 4 7.18%
5 ING 1,374.07 4 7.00%