Nomura rejigs fixed income in a global way

Nomura has promoted several of its senior fixed income traders, giving out global responsibilities to seven individuals.

  • By Nell Mackenzie
  • 02:30 PM

Seven bankers have acquired global titles in a post-MiFID II fixed income shake-up, according to an internal memo seen by GlobalCapital.

The moves are a part of an 18 month strategy to appoint global product heads throughout its global markets and investment banking divisions in order to better ...

