ADB USD3.75bn 2.125% Jan 21, ADB USD1.5bn 2.75% Jan 28

Rating: Aaa/AAA/AAA
Tranche 1: $3.75bn global
Maturity: 20 January 2021
Issue/reoffer price: 99.893
Coupon: 2.125%
Spread at reoffer: mid-swaps plus 1bp; 19.2bp over the 1.875% December 2020 US Treasury
Tranche 2: $1.5bn global
Maturity: 20 January 2028
Issue/reoffer price: 99.714
Coupon: 2.75%
Spread at reoffer: mid-swaps plus 23bp; 21.85bp over the 2.25% November 2027 US Treasury
Launch date: Thursday, January 11
Payment date: January 19
Joint books: Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Nomura, TD Securities
