Watermark
Go to Asia edition

ADB USD3.75bn 2.125% Jan 21, ADB USD1.5bn 2.75% Jan 28

  • By Craig McGlashan, Lewis McLellan
  • 11 Jan 2018

Rating: Aaa/AAA/AAA


Tranche 1: $3.75bn global 

Maturity: 20 January 2021

Issue/reoffer price: 99.893

Coupon: 2.125%

Spread at reoffer: mid-swaps plus 1bp; 19.2bp over the 1.875% December 2020 US Treasury


Tranche 2: $1.5bn global 

Maturity: 20 January 2028

Issue/reoffer price: 99.714

Coupon: 2.75%

Spread at reoffer: mid-swaps plus 23bp; 21.85bp over the 2.25% November 2027 US Treasury


Launch date: Thursday, January 11

Payment date: January 19

Joint books: Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Nomura, TD Securities


Bookrunners’ comment: 

ADB looked at ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 3,125.51 3 6.92%
2 Barclays 2,461.72 2 5.45%
3 Citi 2,131.44 4 4.72%
4 NatWest Markets 1,795.79 1 3.97%
4 Intesa Sanpaolo SpA 1,795.79 1 3.97%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 7,345.04 5 19.25%
2 Deutsche Bank 5,959.81 4 15.62%
3 Citi 5,592.73 4 14.66%
4 Goldman Sachs 3,074.90 3 8.06%
5 JPMorgan 2,976.11 4 7.80%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 5,920.82 4 13.73%
2 JPMorgan 4,487.69 5 10.41%
3 UniCredit 3,847.60 4 8.92%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 3,775.79 3 8.76%
5 Goldman Sachs 3,079.82 3 7.14%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 9,012.11 16 9.67%
2 HSBC 8,832.08 10 9.47%
3 Barclays 8,481.70 7 9.10%
4 JPMorgan 8,350.95 18 8.96%
5 Deutsche Bank 7,259.02 11 7.79%