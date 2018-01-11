IADB USD3.75bn 2.5% Jan 23

Rating: Aaa/AAA/AAA
Amount: $3.75bn global
Maturity: 18 January 2023
Issue/reoffer price: 100
Coupon: 2.5%
Spread at reoffer: mid-swaps plus 11bp; 15.7bp over the 2.125% December 2022 US Treasury
Launch date: Wednesday, January 10
Payment date: January 18Joint books: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BMO Capital Markets, ...
