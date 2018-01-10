KKR fund to target ‘undervalued’ UK auto, Irish SME and US fix and flip exposures

The firm’s new $2.24bn private credit fund will target a range of private investment methods to gain exposure to certain asset classes, said Daniel Pietrzak, portfolio manager at KKR, speaking to GlobalCapital on Wednesday.“We’re trying to fill the void in asset classes that banks have stepped ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.