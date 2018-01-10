Watermark
JC Flowers exits OneSavings Bank in final £95m ABB

JC Flowers has sold the last of its stake in OneSavings Bank, the UK challenger bank, via a £95m accelerated bookbuild on Tuesday night.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 10 Jan 2018

Citigroup and Credit Suisse were bookrunners. Rothschild was adviser to the seller.

Launched after the market close, the block of 24.3m shares, a 10% stake, was priced at 390p, a 6% discount to the closing price of OneSavings Bank on Tuesday.

Alongside the sale, JC Flowers has ...

