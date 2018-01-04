Bulgarian stock ETF comes to Deutsche Boerse Expat Asset Management has joined German exchange group Deutsche Boerse as a new exchange traded fund issuer, debuting with an ETF that provides exposure to Bulgarian stocks.

The Expat Bulgaria SOFIX UCITS ETF is paired up with the market capitalisation-weighted SOFIX index, which tracks Bulgaria's 15 most liquid stocks.

Index constituents include Central Cooperative Bank and pharmaceutical manufacturing company Sopharma.

"This new ETF enables investors to participate for the first time in the performance of the Bulgarian ...